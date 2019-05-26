SDGs Is Nepal's Priority: Minister Pun

SDGs Is Nepal's Priority: Minister Pun

May 26, 2019, 12:29 p.m.

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barshaman Pun called on Liu Zhenmin, Under-Secretary-General of United Nations headquarter at New York.

During the meeting both discussed issue related to Sustainable Development Goals. Minister Pun also agree to work with UN in collaboration to implement SDGs.

He said that Ministry has been giving high priority to energy sector aiming to generate 15000 MW in ten years.

Minister called on Assistant General secretary after attending the UN Forum on Friday. He said that the government is giving high priority for implementation of SDGs following the promulgation of new constitution.

During meeting, UN Assistant General Secretary assured the minister that UN will provide all necessary support to implement SDGS in Nepal. He also said that UN wants to work in Nepal in energy sector in close collaboration with the government.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Police Discovered Two More Bombs In Lalitpur
May 26, 2019
Three Killed And Five Injured In Two Separate Explosions In Kathmandu
May 26, 2019
Indian PM Modi Likely To Invite Leaders From Neighborhood To Attend Swearing-in
May 26, 2019
Maintain Law And Order: IGP Khanal
May 26, 2019
Pritam Acharya Performed Mera Dil Deewana Dholey At Saregamapa Li'l Champs 2019
May 26, 2019

More on Water and Energy

The Work Of Trishuli 3 B 220 kV Transmission Line Resumed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
NEA Mission Possible By A Correspondent 2 weeks, 4 days ago
UPPER TAMAKOSI Meeting Deadline By A Correspondent 2 weeks, 6 days ago
TANAHU HYDROPOWER Moving Ahead By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks ago
No Load Testing Of Upper Trishuli 3A Has Successfully Completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 4 days ago
NEA Promoted Shrestha, Koirala And Rathi As DMD By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 6 days ago

The Latest

Police Discovered Two More Bombs In Lalitpur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 26, 2019
Three Killed And Five Injured In Two Separate Explosions In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 26, 2019
British Climber Dies On Mount Everest By News Desk May 26, 2019
Indian PM Modi Likely To Invite Leaders From Neighborhood To Attend Swearing-in By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 26, 2019
Maintain Law And Order: IGP Khanal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 26, 2019
Narayani-Gandak Agreement: Benefit Or Burden? By Dr. Chandra Lal Pandey May 26, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75