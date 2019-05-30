Tatopani Border Resumes

Tatopani Border Resumes

May 30, 2019, 12:36 p.m.

Minister of Industries, Commerce and Supplies Matrika Yadav and Chinese envoy to Nepal Hou Yanqi had jointly inaugurated the Tatopani Transit point and announced its operation.

The transit point officially resumed after four containers ferrying wool entered the Nepali side from China amidst a program attended by high level officials from both countries.

After the devastating earthquake of 20`15,Tatopani transit point at the Nepal-China shut down.

Despite the resumption of transit point, people will not be permitted to pass via the border. Vehicles ferrying goods from China will be off-loaded at a dry port in Larcha on the Nepali side and loaded from there.

National News Agency RSS reports that repair and construction of the main office, customs yard, a quarter destroyed by the earthquakes have been completed at the dry port. Likewise, after the construction of customs office, quarantine, check post, bank and residence is over, goods will be off-loaded and loaded at the dry port.

The Nepal-China border point resumed after Miteri bridge and other physical structures damaged by the earthquakes were constructed. The border-point is the shortest from the capital Kathmandu.

China had constructed the road from border point to Baseri on the Nepali side while the Road Division Office, Charikot, had built the road from Barhabise to Beri. Houses and other structures destroyed by the tremors have been reconstructed and rebuilt at Tatopani, Liping and other areas.

According to Tatopani Customs Office, goods worth Rs 20 billion used to be imported and goods worth Rs 3 billion exported through the border point.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

KOICA Supports IBS Business
May 30, 2019
Oli Jee And I Have A Written Understanding To Run The Government In Alternatively: Prachanda
May 30, 2019
Nepal's Bhumika Shrestha Included In 100 Most Influential People In Global Policy 2019
May 30, 2019
MP Binod Chaudhary Left For New Delhi To Attend Oath Taking Ceremony of PM Modi
May 30, 2019
Durbar High School Is The Showcase Work Of China Aid Post-Disaster Reconstruction Projects In Nepal: Ambassador Hou Yanqi
May 30, 2019

More on News

KOICA Supports IBS Business By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 32 minutes ago
Nepal's Bhumika Shrestha Included In 100 Most Influential People In Global Policy 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 58 minutes ago
MP Binod Chaudhary Left For New Delhi To Attend Oath Taking Ceremony of PM Modi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 3 minutes ago
Durbar High School Is The Showcase Work Of China Aid Post-Disaster Reconstruction Projects In Nepal: Ambassador Hou Yanqi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 26 minutes ago
Major General Shivaram Kharel Of Nepal Appointed Acting Head Of Mission of UNDOF By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 45 minutes ago
The United States Breaks Ground on Eight Public Facilities in Makawanpur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 46 minutes ago

The Latest

Accelerate Actions To Slash Tobacco Use And Advance Health Across The WHO South-East Asia Region By Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh May 30, 2019
Oli Jee And I Have A Written Understanding To Run The Government In Alternatively: Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2019
Indian PM Modi To Take Oath Today, Nepali PM Oli To Attend The Function By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2019
NIBL Ace Capital Limited To Issue NIBL Sahabhagita Fund By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2019
Finance Minister Dr. Khatiwada Unveiled Budget of 1.53 Trillion For Fiscal Year 2019/20 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2019
Everest Day 2019 Held In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75