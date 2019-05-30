Tatopani Border Resumes

Minister of Industries, Commerce and Supplies Matrika Yadav and Chinese envoy to Nepal Hou Yanqi had jointly inaugurated the Tatopani Transit point and announced its operation.

The transit point officially resumed after four containers ferrying wool entered the Nepali side from China amidst a program attended by high level officials from both countries.

After the devastating earthquake of 20`15,Tatopani transit point at the Nepal-China shut down.

Despite the resumption of transit point, people will not be permitted to pass via the border. Vehicles ferrying goods from China will be off-loaded at a dry port in Larcha on the Nepali side and loaded from there.

National News Agency RSS reports that repair and construction of the main office, customs yard, a quarter destroyed by the earthquakes have been completed at the dry port. Likewise, after the construction of customs office, quarantine, check post, bank and residence is over, goods will be off-loaded and loaded at the dry port.

The Nepal-China border point resumed after Miteri bridge and other physical structures damaged by the earthquakes were constructed. The border-point is the shortest from the capital Kathmandu.

China had constructed the road from border point to Baseri on the Nepali side while the Road Division Office, Charikot, had built the road from Barhabise to Beri. Houses and other structures destroyed by the tremors have been reconstructed and rebuilt at Tatopani, Liping and other areas.

According to Tatopani Customs Office, goods worth Rs 20 billion used to be imported and goods worth Rs 3 billion exported through the border point.