The United States Breaks Ground on Eight Public Facilities in Makawanpur

May 30, 2019, 11:07 a.m.

Deputy Mission Director for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)/Nepal, Adriana Hayes, participated in the groundbreaking for six schools and two health facilities in Makawanpur District that were damaged during the 2015 earthquakes.

At the event, Ms. Hayes said, “We are proud to partner with the Nepali government and the people of Makawanpur to build back safer and stronger. USAID’s post-earthquake assistance prioritizes rebuilding public facilities--especially schools and health facilities--because we firmly believe that an educated and healthy population will contribute to the economic prosperity of Nepal.”

According to a press release issued by the U.S. Embassy in Nepal, the new schools (Shree Janata Secondary School, Shree Mahendra Kiran Secondary School, Shree Bhrikuti Secondary School, Shree Bandevi Basic School, Shree Gyanjyoti Basic School, and Shree Yug Chetana Basic School) and health facilities (Sukaura Health Post and Kankada Health Post) will be reconstructed with the generous support of the American people through USAID’s Nepal Reconstruction Engineering Support Activity in partnership with the National Reconstruction Authority; the Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology; the Ministry of Health and Population; and relevant local government authorities.

The groundbreaking showcased the United States' continued commitment to rebuild a safer Nepal. Since the 2015 earthquake, the United States Government has invested more than $190 million in response and recovery. USAID dedicated more than $50 million to reconstruct 36 essential schools and health facilities to serve over 237,000 Nepalis in seven districts. In addition, US-funded projects have trained nearly 23,000 construction professionals on earthquake-resilient construction techniques and helped over 45,500 homeowners rebuild their dwellings to modern safety standards, providing safe and earthquake resistance housing to nearly 228,000 Nepalis.

