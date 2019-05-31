Generally Cloudy, Rain, Wind and Lightening In Many Places Of Nepal

Meteorological Forecasting Division announces that there will be partly to generally cloudy in the eastern and central regions along with western hilly region and partly cloudy in the rest of the country.

According to daily weather bulletin, there will be thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds/lightning likely to occur at some places of the eastern and central regions and at a few places of the western hilly region.

According to Indian weather channel skymetweather.com, heat wave continues to grip the Northwest and Central parts of India. According to experts, no relief is foreseen in the coming days. Kerala will still have to wait some more days for southwest Monsoon, as its progress is sluggish after reaching over Andaman and Nicobar.

However, a fresh but feeble Western Disturbance is over North Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir. Due to this light rains likely in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh with isolated spells expected in Uttarakhand.

Two more systems can be seen, one is an induced Cyclonic Circulation over Central Pakistan and adjoining Northwest Rajasthan. Another is a trough that is seen extending from West Uttar Pradesh up to Northeast India. Isolated thundery activities are a possibility in places like Jaipur, Sawai Madhopur.

Heading towards East and Northeast India, a trough is extending from Uttar Pradesh up to Northeast India across Bihar and West Bengal. Rains are likely to intensify in Meghalaya and Tripura. Whereas, light to moderate rain might continue in rest of Northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim along with one or two places in East Bihar and Odisha.

Similarly, heat wave would continue in parts of Rajasthan and a few places in Haryana. Isolated places in Punjab, Delhi, and West Uttar Pradesh will also face heat wave conditions.