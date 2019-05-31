Japan Hands Over Public Toilet And Improved Facilities To ANFA

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Masamichi Saigo handed over a public toilet and other facilities constructed at the premises of the All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) Complex, Satdobato, Lalitpur. Karma Tsering Sherpa, the President of ANFA was also present at the ceremony.

The Government of Japan provided financial assistance of USD 71,581.00, equivalent to approximately 7.4 million Nepali Rupees to the All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) for the Project for Construction and Improving the Attached Facilities of Satdobato Football Stadium of ANFA, under the Grant Assistance for Cultural Grassroots Project (GCGP) of FY 2017.

Through the grant, renovation of the players’ locker rooms, furnishing of the technical training room and office space, and construction of toilet facilities was done at the complex. The Embassy of Japan hopes that these improved and upgraded facilities will be beneficial for the ANFA staff, football players and audiences.

The project is also expected to make contributions for improving ANFA’s services and training programs for Nepal football. The Embassy further believes the project will be another milestone of enhancing the bilateral relationship between the two countries.