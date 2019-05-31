PM Oli To Have A High-level Meeting With PM Modi Today

PM Oli To Have A High-level Meeting With PM Modi Today

May 31, 2019, 7:58 a.m.

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli will hold his first official meeting with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi to day afternoon. Prime Minister’s office has allocated 20 minute for PM Oli.

During the meeting, both the leaders will discuss bilateral matter and maters related to mutual interest.

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli attended this evening the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. During the ceremony held at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President of India Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office to the Prime Minister of the India and other Ministers.

20190530_151620.jpg

PM Oli at Indira Gandhi International Airport

Following the swearing-in ceremony, the Prime Minister attended the banquet hosted by the President of India inhonour of the invited Heads of State, Heads of Government and other dignitaries.

According to a press release issued by Hari Odari of Nepalese Embassy in New Delhi, during the ceremony, the Prime Minister was accompanied, among others, by his Spouse, Radhika Shakya, the Ambassador of Nepal to India Nilamber Acharya and the Foreign Affairs Adviser to the Prime Minister Dr.RajanBhattarai.

Prime Minister Oli is scheduled to meet Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi today and will return home afternoon.

