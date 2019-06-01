DPM Yadav Threatens To Pull Out From The Government

Deputy Prime Minister and minister for health Upendra Yadav has said that his party pulls out from the government, if the government does not table constitution amendment bill in the parliament.

He said Federal Socialist Alliance joined the government on the ground that the new government because of its commitment to amend the bill through the parliament. “If the government does not table the amendment bill, there is no reason to continue in the government,” said DPM Yadav.

Addressing a press meet in Bhairahwa, DPM Yadav also said that the government is unable to work as the aspiration and wishes of the people. He also said that communist government in Nepal will wipe out like the communists from all over the world in case of failing to work as per the aspiration of people.