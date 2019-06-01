DPM Yadav Threatens To Pull Out From The Government

DPM Yadav Threatens To Pull Out From The Government

June 1, 2019, 10:50 a.m.

Deputy Prime Minister and minister for health Upendra Yadav has said that his party pulls out from the government, if the government does not table constitution amendment bill in the parliament.

He said Federal Socialist Alliance joined the government on the ground that the new government because of its commitment to amend the bill through the parliament. “If the government does not table the amendment bill, there is no reason to continue in the government,” said DPM Yadav.

Addressing a press meet in Bhairahwa, DPM Yadav also said that the government is unable to work as the aspiration and wishes of the people. He also said that communist government in Nepal will wipe out like the communists from all over the world in case of failing to work as per the aspiration of people.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

World Cup 2019 fixtures: How to watch on TV?
Jun 01, 2019
The First Korean Food Cooking Contest Held In Nepal
Jun 01, 2019
Pritam And Aayush KC reached At The Semifinal Of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs
May 31, 2019
PM Oli And Modi Exchange Views
May 31, 2019
NIBL Signs Agreement With HAMS
May 31, 2019

More on News

The First Korean Food Cooking Contest Held In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 9 minutes ago
PM Oli And Modi Exchange Views By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Industrialist Prabhakar Sumsher Rana Is No More By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
PM Oli To Have A High-level Meeting With PM Modi Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
Japan Hands Over Public Toilet And Improved Facilities To ANFA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
PHDCCI Organizes India-Nepal Business Summit in Bhopal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago

The Latest

World Cup 2019 fixtures: How to watch on TV? By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 01, 2019
Pritam And Aayush KC reached At The Semifinal Of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 31, 2019
NIBL Signs Agreement With HAMS By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 31, 2019
PM Modi Allocates Portfolios, S Jaishankar Is Minister of External Affairs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 31, 2019
Generally Cloudy, Rain, Wind and Lightening In Many Places Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 31, 2019
Narendra Modi Takes Oath As PM For Second Term At Rashtrapati Bhavan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75