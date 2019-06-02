Afghanistan Beaten By Australia In Cricket World Cup

Afghanistan Beaten By Australia In Cricket World Cup

June 2, 2019, 8:37 a.m.

David Warner led holders Australia to a routine seven-wicket win against Afghanistan with an unbeaten 89 at the start of their World Cup defence.

Chasing a below-par 208, Warner steered his side to victory with 91 balls to spare after captain Aaron Finch helped set the tone with 66 off 49.

Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa took three wickets apiece as Afghanistan were bowled out for just 207.

Najibullah Zadran (51) impressed, however, with some powerful strokeplay.

Australia, who came into this tournament in resurgent form with overseas series victories against India and Pakistan, have now won nine one-day internationals in a row.

The last time that happened was during their victorious 2015 World Cup campaign; a run which began with a 275-run win against Afghanistan.

The five-time World Cup winners will take that form into their next game against West Indies on Thursday at Trent Bridge, while Afghanistan take on Sri Lanka in Cardiff on Tuesday.

Afghanistan, winners of last year's qualifier and in just their second World Cup appearance, were roared on by enthusiastic and colourful support all around the ground with many neutrals also siding with the relative minnows.

But any hopes of an upset were dashed by a stuttering display with the bat before some sloppy fielding and erratic bowling.

Courtesy: BBC

