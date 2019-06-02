Nepali Congress Needs To Revive BP's Ideology: Govinda Raj Joshi

June 2, 2019, 3:59 p.m.

Former assistant General Secretary and Co-chair of BP Ideology National Society Govinda Raj Joshi said that Nepali Congress needs to follow BP's ideology honestly to win the heart and mind of the people.

Addressing the seventh National Convention of BP Ideology National Society, Joshi said that Nepali Congress is out of political context due to power orientation of Nepali Congress leadership. " If Nepali Congress want to a number one party, it needs to champion BP Koirala's nationalism, democracy and socialism," said Joshi.

Inaugurated by chairman of the society KB Gurung, the two days general convention concluded calling to follow BP Koirala's path to make Nepal prosper and democratic.

"As Nepali Congress gives up its ideology of BP Koirala, communists are trying to establish tyranny and dictatorship. The time is still there to revive the Congress and strengthen democracy," said Gurung.

Predicated by delegates from all over Nepal, former speaker of parliament Taranath Ranabhat said that Nepal's nationalism will be thrived if democracy survive. He also said that the message of BP Koirala need to carryout up to village level.

BP Koirala 2.jpg

Commenting on a paper, former chief whip of Nepali Congress Laxman Prasad Ghimire said that the current leadership has to resign taking moral responsibility for the failure of the party in three tire of elections.

General secretary Binayadhwoj Chanda presented annual report of general secretary and charged that NC is now a party of various factions and gangs. Founding member of Society and Nepali Congress leader Lokesh Dhakal said that society is not a challenge of Nepali Congress nor it is a parallel party. He said that our efforts is to support Nepali Congress for further strengthening.

