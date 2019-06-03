PM Oli To Address ILO 100th Anniversary

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli will address ILO 100th Anniversary on June 10 in Switzerland. After addressing ILO Anniversary, PM Oli will also visit United Kingdom and France. He will leave Nepal on June 8 for an eight-day Europe visit

In Geneva, Oli will address a high-level gathering organized to mark the 100th anniversary of International Labor Organization on June 10.

He will also address the Oxford Union — a debating society in the city of Oxford, England on June 10.

Addressing a press conference, Minister of Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said PM Oli will hold bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May on June 11. The meeting will also adopt a declaration that would briefly overview 203 years of Nepal-UK bilateral relations— social, economic, political.

Oli, who will stay in the UK through June 12, will also address the British Parliamentary Committee and Nepali Diaspora.

Flowing engagements in the UK, Oli will leave for France on June 12. In France, Oli will attend various programs organized, to mark 70 years of Nepal-France bilateral relations.