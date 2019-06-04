RJP N Demands Amendment In The Constitution

Rashtriya Janta Party Nepal demanded ruling from speaker for the amendment of the constitution.

Just after the start of the meeting, RJP leaders demanded special time from speaker of House of Representatives. After speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara allowed time for RJP Nepal, MP Pramod Sha presented the parties views.

He said that the amendment of the constitution is necessary and demanded ruling from speaker.

He reminded that 125 people sacrificed their life demanding the amendment of the constitution. On the basis of reason, the constitution needs to be amended.