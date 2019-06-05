Nepali Muslims Welcome Eid al-Fitr

Nepali Muslims Welcome Eid al-Fitr

June 5, 2019, 7:12 a.m.

Muslims across Nepal are celebrating Eid al-Ftir today in different Mosques. Nepal government also declared national holiday.

This festival is celebrated a day after taking a month-long fasting. Eid is the festival to exchange happiness.

Muslims across the world celebrate this festival with zest and zeal. Muslims in Nepal had started sitting for Roja on June 4, 2019.

This festival, celebrated on the 70th day of Holy Ramadan, falls in the ninth month of Islamic lunar calendar Hijri.

On account of the festival day, Jame and Kashmiri Mosques in Kathmandu, mosques outside the Valley, Eidgah (open-air places) and madrasas were fully crowded with Eid devotees. A public holiday has been announced on the occasion.

This festival is observed in remembrance of the situation, wherein, Ibrahim (the first of the Old Testament) sacrificed his son at the command of Allah, some 1435 years back as per the Hijri calendar.

Offering Namaj prayers, observing Roja (fasting) and Hajj (pilgrimage to Mecca Medina), offering sacrifices and donations are among the five noble activities to be followed by the Muslim community on the occasion.

