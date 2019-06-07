Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif Film Rs 73.3 Million In Two Days

After earning Rs 42.3 crore on its opening day, Salman Khan's Bharat continues its winning streak at the box office.

June 7, 2019, 12:15 p.m.

The actor-director duo has proved it once again with their latest release Bharat. One of the most-anticipated films of 2019 hit the screens this Eid, and Salman Khan fans thronged the theaters in large numbers. If Salman had the perfect Eidi for his fans in form of Bharat, they too, gave him his biggest opener ever. Salman Khan's Bharat earned Rs 42.3 crore on Eid, thus becoming his career's biggest opener ever. And second day at the box office was no less.

After raking in Rs 42.3 crore on its opening day, Bharat continued its winning streak at the ticket windows. Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial venture earned Rs 31 crore on Thursday, thus taking the total to Rs 73.3 crore.

The numbers showed a slight dip owing to a working weekday.

Released in 4700 screens across India, Bharat has managed to get a superb opening at the box office.

Salman Khan is ecstatic with the audiences' response to Bharat, and the 53-year-old actor took to Twitter to thank his fans for giving him his career's biggest opener.

He said, "Big thank you sabko for giving sabse bada opening mere career ka par what made me the happiest & proudest is ki during a scene in my film jab national anthem is recited everyone stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this... Jai Hind (sic)."

Big thk u sabko fr giving sabse bada opening mere career ka par what made me the happiest & proudest is ki during a scene in my film jab national anthem is recited ev1 stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this... Jai Hind🙏 #Bharat.

Bharat has not only got a thumbs up from fans, but critics too. India Today critic Ananya Bhattacharya said that Salman plays to the gallery in every frame from beginning to end. Giving the film 3 out of 5 stars, she wrote, "Through the eyes of Bharat, we see the journey of Bharat, our country, through some of its best and worst phases. Director Ali Abbas Zafar manages to capture in 2 hours and 47 minutes the ups and downs that this man and his country wade across. The best part of Bharat the film is that it has something for everyone. It is the quintessential Big Salman Khan Film with all its trappings. Romance, comedy (and a lot of it, thanks to Sunil Grover), drama, action, emotion."

Courtesy: India Today

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

The U.S. Embassy Launches Trainings On Local Governance For Locally Elected Officials In The Kathmandu Valley
Jun 07, 2019
Nepal among Top 10 Countries For Prevalence Of Child Marriage Among Boys - UNICEF
Jun 07, 2019
Australia defeated West Indies By 15 Runs In Their 2nd Match Of the 2019 Cricket World Cup at Trent Bridge on Thursday.
Jun 07, 2019
Nepal To Grow Average 6.5 Percent In The Medium Term
Jun 06, 2019
The First UN World Food Safety Day To Be Marked On 7 June
Jun 06, 2019

More on Entertainment

Pritam And Aayush KC reached At The Final Round Of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 11 hours ago
Pritam And Aayush KC reached At The Semifinal Of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 23 hours ago
Pritam Acharya Performed Mera Dil Deewana Dholey At Saregamapa Li'l Champs 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago
K-pop World Festival 2019 Organizes In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago
Miss Nepal 2019 Anuska Grabs Crown By Ayushi Sureka 2 weeks, 1 day ago
Pritam Acharya Makes A Good Performance In Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs On May 18 Edition By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 5 days ago

The Latest

NEPAL ARMY Cleaning The Everest By A Correspondent Jun 07, 2019
POLITICS Prachanda Speaks By A Correspondent Jun 07, 2019
NEW BUDGET Realty Vs Populism By A Correspondent Jun 07, 2019
MAHARAJKUMARI RAMA MALLA Admirable Reception By Keshab Poudel Jun 07, 2019
NEPAL INDIA RELATIONS Under Modi II By Keshab Poudel Jun 07, 2019
Monarchy Or Republic? By Deepak Raj Joshi Jun 07, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 207/074-756) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75