Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif Film Rs 73.3 Million In Two Days

The actor-director duo has proved it once again with their latest release Bharat. One of the most-anticipated films of 2019 hit the screens this Eid, and Salman Khan fans thronged the theaters in large numbers. If Salman had the perfect Eidi for his fans in form of Bharat, they too, gave him his biggest opener ever. Salman Khan's Bharat earned Rs 42.3 crore on Eid, thus becoming his career's biggest opener ever. And second day at the box office was no less.

After raking in Rs 42.3 crore on its opening day, Bharat continued its winning streak at the ticket windows. Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial venture earned Rs 31 crore on Thursday, thus taking the total to Rs 73.3 crore.

The numbers showed a slight dip owing to a working weekday.

Released in 4700 screens across India, Bharat has managed to get a superb opening at the box office.

Salman Khan is ecstatic with the audiences' response to Bharat, and the 53-year-old actor took to Twitter to thank his fans for giving him his career's biggest opener.

He said, "Big thank you sabko for giving sabse bada opening mere career ka par what made me the happiest & proudest is ki during a scene in my film jab national anthem is recited everyone stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this... Jai Hind (sic)."

Big thk u sabko fr giving sabse bada opening mere career ka par what made me the happiest & proudest is ki during a scene in my film jab national anthem is recited ev1 stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this... Jai Hind🙏 #Bharat.

Bharat has not only got a thumbs up from fans, but critics too. India Today critic Ananya Bhattacharya said that Salman plays to the gallery in every frame from beginning to end. Giving the film 3 out of 5 stars, she wrote, "Through the eyes of Bharat, we see the journey of Bharat, our country, through some of its best and worst phases. Director Ali Abbas Zafar manages to capture in 2 hours and 47 minutes the ups and downs that this man and his country wade across. The best part of Bharat the film is that it has something for everyone. It is the quintessential Big Salman Khan Film with all its trappings. Romance, comedy (and a lot of it, thanks to Sunil Grover), drama, action, emotion."

