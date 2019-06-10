Pritam Acharya Receives Heroic Welcome

Heroic welcome is given to Nepali child singer Pritam Acharya at Kakarbhitta of Jhapa district. According to Deshsanchar, musician, his relatives, colleagues and local people welcomed Pritam.

Pritam Acharya secured runner up in six person competition in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2019. The final competition was held on Sunday. Another Nepali child singer Aaysh KC secured fourth positions.

Sugandha Date secured the first position in the final. Six singers reach to the final round of the Little Champs 2019.

Photo courtesy: Deshsanchar