Dhangadhi Airport Opens For Operation

Dhangadhi Airport Opens For Operation

June 12, 2019, 5:14 p.m.

After a month long closure for maintenance of runway, Dhangadhi Airport opens for flight operation from today. It was shut down for run way and expansion of parking areas. After the completion of runway reconstruction and expansion of parking, Dhangadhi Airport is now operational.

The project has completed as schedule.

According to airport in charge of Dhangadhi Airport, Buddha and Shree Airlines have resumed their operation from today as schedule. With a longest runway of 1800 meter after TIA, Dhangadhi Airport is a gate way to far west province.

Today, Buddha Air and Shree Airlines operated two flights from Kathmandu. However, the electricity line is yet to connect to airport as it was disconnected a week ago. Chief of Dhangadhi Airport, Tej Bahadur Budhathoki said that the airport can suspend its operation at any time due to lack of electricity.

Dhangadhi Airport Towwer.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

SAARC Secretary General Inaugurated Regional Consultation Workshop On Gender Sensitive Value Chain
Jun 12, 2019
Heritage Activist Ganpati Lal To Lead A Joint Struggle Committee To
Jun 12, 2019
Ten Nepali And International Organizations Receive Millions of Rupees Worth Of Cash Prize For Climate Adaptation Work
Jun 12, 2019
PM Oli Holds Bilateral Meeting With British Prime Minister May
Jun 11, 2019
Japan To Construct Improvement Of Water Suplly In Pokhara
Jun 11, 2019

More on Aviation

Boeing vs. Airbus: Dogfight In The Sky Of Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Qatar Airways Hosts A Fun Day for Children of Four Orphanages in Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
NAC To Resume Osaka Flights From July 4 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
Yeti Airlines Becomes Nepal’s First Carbon Neutral Airline By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
Shree Airlines Bombardier CRJ Faced Technical Problems At Passenger Gate By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago
CAAN Withdraws Suspension Order On Captain Lama By News Desk 1 month, 1 week ago

The Latest

There Is No Single Formula Of Democracy And No Fixed Model By KP Sharma Oli Jun 12, 2019
SAARC Secretary General Inaugurated Regional Consultation Workshop On Gender Sensitive Value Chain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 12, 2019
Heritage Activist Ganpati Lal To Lead A Joint Struggle Committee To By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 12, 2019
Ten Nepali And International Organizations Receive Millions of Rupees Worth Of Cash Prize For Climate Adaptation Work By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 12, 2019
PM Oli Holds Bilateral Meeting With British Prime Minister May By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 11, 2019
Japan To Construct Improvement Of Water Suplly In Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 11, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 207/074-756) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75