Dhangadhi Airport Opens For Operation

After a month long closure for maintenance of runway, Dhangadhi Airport opens for flight operation from today. It was shut down for run way and expansion of parking areas. After the completion of runway reconstruction and expansion of parking, Dhangadhi Airport is now operational.

The project has completed as schedule.

According to airport in charge of Dhangadhi Airport, Buddha and Shree Airlines have resumed their operation from today as schedule. With a longest runway of 1800 meter after TIA, Dhangadhi Airport is a gate way to far west province.

Today, Buddha Air and Shree Airlines operated two flights from Kathmandu. However, the electricity line is yet to connect to airport as it was disconnected a week ago. Chief of Dhangadhi Airport, Tej Bahadur Budhathoki said that the airport can suspend its operation at any time due to lack of electricity.