Cricket World Cup 2019: Australia Beat Pakistan By 41 Runs

David Warner hit his first ODI century since being banned for a year, and Australia’s bowlers held their nerve to win a memorable, seesawing match at Taunton

The top efforts of Wahab Riaz and captain Sarfaraz Ahmed went in vain as Australia bowled out Pakistan for 266 runs in 45.4 overs, registering an emphatic 41-run victory at County Ground in Taunton. Wahab Riaz was in stupendous touch with the bat today. He hit all around the ground and at one time it seemed that Pakistan are going to win the match on an easy note.

But, then came Australia's top gun Starc and provided them the game-changing breakthrough. Riaz along with Sarfaraz shared a 64-run stand. Earlier, Mohammad Amir claimed his maiden five-wicket haul, stopping Australia to reach a mammoth total. Warner showed some great hands with the bat and scored his 15th ODI century.Skipper Aaron Finch also played a splendid 84-ball 82-run knock, laced with six fours and four sixes.