Cricket World Cup 2019: Australia Beat Pakistan By 41 Runs

Australia Beat Pakistan By 41 Runs

June 13, 2019, 7:08 a.m.

David Warner hit his first ODI century since being banned for a year, and Australia’s bowlers held their nerve to win a memorable, seesawing match at Taunton

The top efforts of Wahab Riaz and captain Sarfaraz Ahmed went in vain as Australia bowled out Pakistan for 266 runs in 45.4 overs, registering an emphatic 41-run victory at County Ground in Taunton. Wahab Riaz was in stupendous touch with the bat today. He hit all around the ground and at one time it seemed that Pakistan are going to win the match on an easy note.

But, then came Australia's top gun Starc and provided them the game-changing breakthrough. Riaz along with Sarfaraz shared a 64-run stand. Earlier, Mohammad Amir claimed his maiden five-wicket haul, stopping Australia to reach a mammoth total. Warner showed some great hands with the bat and scored his 15th ODI century.Skipper Aaron Finch also played a splendid 84-ball 82-run knock, laced with six fours and four sixes.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Vayu Cyclone To Bring Rain In Nepal
Jun 13, 2019
Dhangadhi Airport Opens For Operation
Jun 12, 2019
SAARC Secretary General Inaugurated Regional Consultation Workshop On Gender Sensitive Value Chain
Jun 12, 2019
Heritage Activist Ganpati Lal To Lead A Joint Struggle Committee To
Jun 12, 2019
Ten Nepali And International Organizations Receive Millions of Rupees Worth Of Cash Prize For Climate Adaptation Work
Jun 12, 2019

More on Sports

South Africa and West Indies Match Declare Draw Following Rain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
World Cup 2019: India Defeated Australia By 36 Runs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
England Beat Bangladesh In Cardiff By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
Australia defeated West Indies By 15 Runs In Their 2nd Match Of the 2019 Cricket World Cup at Trent Bridge on Thursday. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 20 hours ago
Sri Lanka Beat Afghanistan By 34 Runs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Pakistan Beats England by 14 Runs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

Vayu Cyclone To Bring Rain In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 13, 2019
Dhangadhi Airport Opens For Operation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 12, 2019
There Is No Single Formula Of Democracy And No Fixed Model By KP Sharma Oli Jun 12, 2019
SAARC Secretary General Inaugurated Regional Consultation Workshop On Gender Sensitive Value Chain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 12, 2019
Heritage Activist Ganpati Lal To Lead A Joint Struggle Committee To By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 12, 2019
Ten Nepali And International Organizations Receive Millions of Rupees Worth Of Cash Prize For Climate Adaptation Work By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 12, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 207/074-756) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75