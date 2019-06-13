Pizza & Pasta 2019: Radisson Hotel Kathmandu Presents A Two Weeks Long Authentic Italian

Radisson Hotel Kathmandu is organising “Pizza & Pasta” celebration from 14th June-29th June 2019 everyday 6:30pm-10:30pm at Olive Garden. The event will give food enthusiasts an unique opportunity to explore traditional Italian taste. A rustic look of hand-crafted pizza and homemade pasta which is worth a visit.

According to a press release issued by Paramita Kandel, PR and Marketing Executive Raddision Hotel, the experts have selected some special wine to go with and put them on offer. So be it a “Pappardelle Carbonara with Shrimp and Litchi” or “Cappelletti with Porcini Mushroom Sauce”, share the joy of eating from special a la carte menu curated by the chef with a glass of “Buon Vino.”