PM Oli In Paris Attending Various Programs

June 13, 2019, 12:28 p.m.

After completing his official visit to the United Kingdom, Prime Minister of Nepal K P Sharma Oli arrived in Paris this afternoon for a three day formal visit to the French Republic. The Prime Minister is accompanied by his spouse Radhika Shakya, Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Prime Minister’s advisors and other high ranking officials of the Government of Nepal.

Upon his arrival at Gare Du Nord Station in Paris, the Prime Minister was welcomed by the Ambassador of Nepal to France Dipak Adhikari, Ambassador of France to Nepal François-Xavier Leger, French Protocol and officials from the Embassy of Nepal in Paris.

Later in the afternoon, the Prime Minister addressed a programme which was attended by representatives from French Business Community. The programme was organized by the Federation of National Chambers of Industries and Commerce of France (MEDEF) at MEDEF Headquarters in Paris.

Following the event, he had separate meetings with the representatives of the selected French Companies. In both interaction programme and separate meetings, the Prime Minister highlighted investment opportunities available in Nepal and invited the French Companies to invest in Nepal.

In the evening, the Prime Minister and his delegation attended the reception organized by Ambassador Adhikari in honour of the Prime Minister and his delegation.

Photo courtesy: Kundan Aryal Twitter

