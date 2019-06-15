Himalayan Travel Mart 2019 Concludes Unveiling Diverse Spirits of the Himalayas!

The 3rd Himalayan Travel Mart (HTM 2019) concluded successfully at Soaltee Crowne Plaza Kathmandu attracting more than 700 delegates from 43 different countries; including 150 international delegates and national stakeholders.

The four-day event is the biggest and Nepal’s premier international travel and tourism trade show organized and executed by PATA Nepal Chapter in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Nepal Tourism Board, PATA Headquarter, Nepal Airlines and the other prominent Tourism Organizations of Nepal.

The mart was inaugurated by t Prime Minister of Nepal, Mr. KP Sharma Oli on Thursday, June 6th, 2019. Addressing the inaugural ceremony, PM emphasized the immense tourism potentialities with diversified tangible and intangible products and services including Cultural Heritage, Art and Architecture, Pilgrimage, Yoga, Ayurveda, Meditation, Holistic Retreats, etc., with pristine nature, unique climate and the most hospitable people which are unparalleled to attract people with various interests from around the world.

PATA Nepal Chapter felicitated HTM Featured Award by PM’s hand to Late Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Rabindra Adhikari in loving memory and recognition of his dedication and relentless efforts in uplifting the development of tourism in Nepal.

Doug Scott (a well renowned British mountaineer) was also rewarded in recognition of his Lifetime Efforts and Contribution in the field of Mountaineering and Tourism in Nepal. The cultural performances by an artist troupe from far western Nepal (Chhaliyas) and Sursudha added an impressive ambience to the inaugural ceremony of HTM 2019.

HTM2019 Conference was held on 7th June under the theme “The Spirit of the Himalayas” unveiling a new way forward, new programs, products and uncovering hidden treasures with new potentials for the Himalayan Nations with Nepal at the helm of this promotional endeavour. The delegates witnessed about 20+ World Class High-Value Speakers/ Industry Thought Leaders, Spiritual Leaders, Mystics, Religious Gurus, Influencers and International Tourism Experts who shared unparalleled insights on the various subjects including Spiritual Tourism, Adventure Travel Trends, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism, Digital Transformation and New Trends in Tourism, Travel Media Trends, contemporary issues, challenges and opportunities for the development of tourism for Nepal as well as the Himalayan nations.

The International Travel Bloggers and Media Conference (ITBMC), an event alongside HTM brought together 40+ international travel bloggers and media as well as hundreds of local media delegates to promote Nepal as the most promising and happening tourism destination. The speakers during ITBMC put emphasis on the role of travel media and bloggers for tourism promotion of a destination and inspired the bloggers/media for creating contents and sharing their experiences about Nepal.

A special International Media Briefing Session for Visit Nepal Year 2020 campaign was organized during ITBMC promoting and showcasing the country's offerings and plans for the mega campaign. Suraj Vaidya, the National program convener for VNY2020, made the presentation followed by Q/A session along with NTB CEO- Deepak Raj Joshi, PATA Nepal Chairman -Mr. Sunil Sakya, and NTB Sr. Director- Nandani Lahe Thapa.

This year, the two-day B2B mart held on 8th and 9th of June witnessed the participation of 58 Buyer Organizations from 30 different countries from the USA, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Russia and CIS countries, Asia and the Gulf Region; and 54 Seller Organizations or, Exhibitors from 6 different countries including Nepal, India, Bhutan, Pakistan, Tibet (China) and Thailand; felicitating the opportunity to explore, establish, strengthen or expand their business partnerships and networking opportunities.

PATA Nepal Chapter will be organizing the 4th Himalayan Travel Mart from June 12-15 in 2020.