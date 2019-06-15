Eminent Lawyer Late Shambhu Prasad Gyawali Remembered

Chief Justice of Supreme Court Cholendra Sumsher Rana said that the role played by senior advocate and eminent constitutional lawyer late Shambhu Prasad Gyawali will always be remembered in the legal fraternity of Nepal.

Addressing the 20th Memorial Lecture on late Shambhu Prasad Gyawali, former attorney general and law minister, chief justice Rana said that late Gyawali had contributed to modernize Nepal’s legal system as a minister, attorney general, secretary of law and senior advocate.

Chief justice Rana also conferred Gyawali lecture medal to Professor Madhav Prasad Acharya, who presented the paper on Current Penal Code and its challenges, highlighted evolutionary process of penal code in Nepal.

Chief justice Rana said that Nepal has been passing through a political transition and the role of judiciary is very crucial. He added that the legal fraternity needs to be proud that there was personality like late Gyawali.

President of Nepal Bar Association Chandeshwore Shrestha said that many lawyers like him were benefited from late Gyawali’s vast knowledge. He said that new lawyers must know the contributions of senior advocate like Gyawali.

Organized by Nepal Bar Council, chairman of the council and attorney General Agni Kharel said that this is the right to remember personality like late Gyawali. “We have been facing enormous problems and challenges in the judiciary in the change context and we need to more capable person like late Gyawali to interpret and defend the laws,” said Attorney General Kharel.” Whenever I face problems deciding the legal issue, I look at the picture of late Gyawali to get inspiration.”