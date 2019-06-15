Eminent Lawyer Late Shambhu Prasad Gyawali Remembered

Eminent Lawyer Late Shambhu Prasad Gyawali Remembered

June 15, 2019, 12:42 p.m.

Chief Justice of Supreme Court Cholendra Sumsher Rana said that the role played by senior advocate and eminent constitutional lawyer late Shambhu Prasad Gyawali will always be remembered in the legal fraternity of Nepal.

Addressing the 20th Memorial Lecture on late Shambhu Prasad Gyawali, former attorney general and law minister, chief justice Rana said that late Gyawali had contributed to modernize Nepal’s legal system as a minister, attorney general, secretary of law and senior advocate.

Chief justice Rana also conferred Gyawali lecture medal to Professor Madhav Prasad Acharya, who presented the paper on Current Penal Code and its challenges, highlighted evolutionary process of penal code in Nepal.

Chief justice Rana said that Nepal has been passing through a political transition and the role of judiciary is very crucial. He added that the legal fraternity needs to be proud that there was personality like late Gyawali.

President of Nepal Bar Association Chandeshwore Shrestha said that many lawyers like him were benefited from late Gyawali’s vast knowledge. He said that new lawyers must know the contributions of senior advocate like Gyawali.

Organized by Nepal Bar Council, chairman of the council and attorney General Agni Kharel said that this is the right to remember personality like late Gyawali. “We have been facing enormous problems and challenges in the judiciary in the change context and we need to more capable person like late Gyawali to interpret and defend the laws,” said Attorney General Kharel.” Whenever I face problems deciding the legal issue, I look at the picture of late Gyawali to get inspiration.”

Late Sambhu Prasad Gywali Memorial.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Guthi Supporters To Hold A Largest Rally In Mandala On June 19
Jun 15, 2019
Nabil Bank Ltd To Support KMC In Setting Up of Flower Towers
Jun 14, 2019
Former King Gyanendra Expresses Concern Over The Move To Disturb Guthi System
Jun 14, 2019
Thousands Participated In Torch Procession Demanding To Revoke Guthi Bill
Jun 14, 2019
ICIMOD Organised International Symposium
Jun 14, 2019

More on News

Former King Gyanendra Expresses Concern Over The Move To Disturb Guthi System By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 37 minutes ago
Nepal Army Chief Thapa To Visit China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
NIPJSC To Hold Torch Rally In Patan Tonight Against Guthi Bill By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
US And UK Partner To Combat Human Trafficking In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Nepal Is Committed To Decent Work, Social Security And Harmonious Social Relations: Minister Bista By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
Nepal-UK Issue Joint Communiqué After PM Oli’s State Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 21 hours ago

The Latest

Guthi Supporters To Hold A Largest Rally In Mandala On June 19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 15, 2019
Nabil Bank Ltd To Support KMC In Setting Up of Flower Towers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 14, 2019
Thousands Participated In Torch Procession Demanding To Revoke Guthi Bill By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 14, 2019
ICIMOD Organised International Symposium By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 14, 2019
Cyclone Vayu Restricted Advancement of Monsoon, Likely To Delay For Some Time By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 14, 2019
Cricket World Cup: India To Face Pakistan On Sunday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 14, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 207/074-756) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75