Amid A Tight Security All Over The Streets, PM Oli Reached Baluwater Completing European Visit

With a tight security cover following a threat threat to wave black flag by Guthi Protestors, Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli arrived Kathmandu forty minute earlier than his previous schedules completing his nine days visit to three European countries including Switzerland, The United Kingdom and France.

According to Deshsanchar.com citing security sources writes that the schedule announcement was changed to avoid likely protest of anti-Guthi agitators. Security personal received the information regarding the proposed plan of agitators.

"Due to security reason, the schedule of prime minister has changed. This is a successful security strategy," Deshsanchar quoting security sources writes. He arrived from regular flight of Qatar Airways. Prime Minister Oli addressed the special centenarian program of International Labor Organization.

He paid an official visit to England and addressed a program at Oxford University. Prime Minister Oli also also met British Prime Minister Theresa May and Prince Harry.

Similarly, he also held bilateral meeting at France with his French counterpart Édouard Charles Philippe in Paris. Prime Minister Oli also addressed French business community and Nepalese diasporas.

His team include his wife Radhika Shakya, Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Labor, Employment and Social Security minister Gokarna Bishta, principle advisor of Prime Minister Bishnu Rimal, foreign relations advisor Dr. Rajan Bhattarai and chairman of House of Representatives Industry, Trade, Labor and Consumer Committee Bimal Prasad Shreevastav and MP Binda Pande.