Amid A Tight Security All Over The Streets, PM Oli Reached Baluwater Completing European Visit

Amid A Tight Security All Over The Streets, PM Oli Reached Baluwater Completing European Visit

June 16, 2019, 12:30 p.m.

With a tight security cover following a threat threat to wave black flag by Guthi Protestors, Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli arrived Kathmandu forty minute earlier than his previous schedules completing his nine days visit to three European countries including Switzerland, The United Kingdom and France.

According to Deshsanchar.com citing security sources writes that the schedule announcement was changed to avoid likely protest of anti-Guthi agitators. Security personal received the information regarding the proposed plan of agitators.

"Due to security reason, the schedule of prime minister has changed. This is a successful security strategy," Deshsanchar quoting security sources writes. He arrived from regular flight of Qatar Airways. Prime Minister Oli addressed the special centenarian program of International Labor Organization.

He paid an official visit to England and addressed a program at Oxford University. Prime Minister Oli also also met British Prime Minister Theresa May and Prince Harry.

Similarly, he also held bilateral meeting at France with his French counterpart Édouard Charles Philippe in Paris. Prime Minister Oli also addressed French business community and Nepalese diasporas.

His team include his wife Radhika Shakya, Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Labor, Employment and Social Security minister Gokarna Bishta, principle advisor of Prime Minister Bishnu Rimal, foreign relations advisor Dr. Rajan Bhattarai and chairman of House of Representatives Industry, Trade, Labor and Consumer Committee Bimal Prasad Shreevastav and MP Binda Pande.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

The Government Is Ready To Improve Guthi Bill: PM Oli
Jun 16, 2019
NIPJSC Announces Protest Against Guthi Bill, Banepa, Panauti, Bhaktapur and Flame Procession In Thimi
Jun 16, 2019
Fifth International Day of Yoga Organises On The Lap Of Mount Everest
Jun 16, 2019
Monsoon 2019 Forecast: Monsoon Set To Cover Nepal
Jun 16, 2019
Lionel Messi A Big Set Back As Argentina Loses To Colombia In Copa America Opener
Jun 16, 2019

More on News

The Government Is Ready To Improve Guthi Bill: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 44 minutes ago
Fifth International Day of Yoga Organises On The Lap Of Mount Everest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 20 minutes ago
Eminent Lawyer Late Shambhu Prasad Gyawali Remembered By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Former King Gyanendra Expresses Concern Over The Move To Disturb Guthi System By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
Nepal Army Chief Thapa To Visit China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
NIPJSC To Hold Torch Rally In Patan Tonight Against Guthi Bill By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago

The Latest

NIPJSC Announces Protest Against Guthi Bill, Banepa, Panauti, Bhaktapur and Flame Procession In Thimi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 16, 2019
Monsoon 2019 Forecast: Monsoon Set To Cover Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 16, 2019
Lionel Messi A Big Set Back As Argentina Loses To Colombia In Copa America Opener By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 16, 2019
Cricket World Cup 2019: India To Play Rival Pakistan, Rain Predicted By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 16, 2019
NATTA and NCHL Signs MoU Automating Payment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 16, 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Australia Complete 87-Run Win Over Sri Lanka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 16, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 207/074-756) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75