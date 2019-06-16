Fifth International Day of Yoga Organises On The Lap Of Mount Everest

Embassy of India, Kathmandu organized a Yoga Event at Nepal’s Namche Bazaar-gateway of Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world.

Along with Ambassador of India to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri and Embassy officers Members, people from various women and youth groups of Solukhumbu district, Nepal including Khumjung and Khunde Drinking Water Management Committee, Khumjung and Khunde Women and Youth Groups, officers of Sagarmatha National Park, employees of Everest View Hotel and a large number of local people enthusiastically participated in the event.

Many foreign tourists and mountaineers and researchers also joined the Yoga Day celebration. The main objective of the program was to highlight the importance of yoga in daily life and to bring peace and harmony across the continents, nations and people.

For the first time, Yoga was celebrated at the Base Camp of Mount Everest also, 17600 feet above the sea level. Bharat Sharma from Gujarat, India along with other mountaineers created history by practicing yoga at the base of the world’s highest peak.