The Government Is Ready To Improve Guthi Bill: PM Oli

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli said that in the name of Guthi there are exploitation in many places. After arriving from nine days long visit to Europe, Prime Minister Oli said that the government is ready to improve in Guthi Bill if there are any clauses which affects culture. He said that this is the government of people and we respect people as god. "Nothing can be hundred percent perfect. If there require any improvement, the government is ready to do so," said PM Oli.

This is not a proper period for agitation and sensation but this is the time for cooperation and partnership. It is not proper to indulge in petty issues. Some people might have be happy that they found the chances, they will be proved wrong.

Prime Minister Oli said that the government will protect culture and arts. "Since I have already arrived, I will look everything. If there are some weakness committed knowingly or unknowingly, we will improve," said PM Oli.