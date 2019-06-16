The Government Is Ready To Improve Guthi Bill: PM Oli

The Government Is Ready To Improve Guthi Bill: PM Oli

June 16, 2019, 12:50 p.m.

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli said that in the name of Guthi there are exploitation in many places. After arriving from nine days long visit to Europe, Prime Minister Oli said that the government is ready to improve in Guthi Bill if there are any clauses which affects culture. He said that this is the government of people and we respect people as god. "Nothing can be hundred percent perfect. If there require any improvement, the government is ready to do so," said PM Oli.

This is not a proper period for agitation and sensation but this is the time for cooperation and partnership. It is not proper to indulge in petty issues. Some people might have be happy that they found the chances, they will be proved wrong.

Prime Minister Oli said that the government will protect culture and arts. "Since I have already arrived, I will look everything. If there are some weakness committed knowingly or unknowingly, we will improve," said PM Oli.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Amid A Tight Security All Over The Streets, PM Oli Reached Baluwater Completing European Visit
Jun 16, 2019
NIPJSC Announces Protest Against Guthi Bill, Banepa, Panauti, Bhaktapur and Flame Procession In Thimi
Jun 16, 2019
Fifth International Day of Yoga Organises On The Lap Of Mount Everest
Jun 16, 2019
Monsoon 2019 Forecast: Monsoon Set To Cover Nepal
Jun 16, 2019
Lionel Messi A Big Set Back As Argentina Loses To Colombia In Copa America Opener
Jun 16, 2019

More on News

Amid A Tight Security All Over The Streets, PM Oli Reached Baluwater Completing European Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 4 minutes ago
Fifth International Day of Yoga Organises On The Lap Of Mount Everest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 20 minutes ago
Eminent Lawyer Late Shambhu Prasad Gyawali Remembered By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Former King Gyanendra Expresses Concern Over The Move To Disturb Guthi System By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
Nepal Army Chief Thapa To Visit China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
NIPJSC To Hold Torch Rally In Patan Tonight Against Guthi Bill By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago

The Latest

NIPJSC Announces Protest Against Guthi Bill, Banepa, Panauti, Bhaktapur and Flame Procession In Thimi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 16, 2019
Monsoon 2019 Forecast: Monsoon Set To Cover Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 16, 2019
Lionel Messi A Big Set Back As Argentina Loses To Colombia In Copa America Opener By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 16, 2019
Cricket World Cup 2019: India To Play Rival Pakistan, Rain Predicted By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 16, 2019
NATTA and NCHL Signs MoU Automating Payment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 16, 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Australia Complete 87-Run Win Over Sri Lanka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 16, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 207/074-756) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75