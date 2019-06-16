Pranesh Gautam Released On Court Order

After leaving nine days behind the bar on the charges of reviewing film in a comedy style, Pranesh Gautam, who was detained under Cyber Crime Act, was released in ordinary pay role.

Having a good public image of well-known standup Comedian, Police filed a case against Pranesh under Cyber Crime in Kathmandu District Court. After hearing from both the sides, District Court order to release Pranesh.

Police arrested Pranesh on June 8 for reviewing film Bir-Bikram 2 in humorist style. Pranesh did video review of film from page of MIM Nepal Channel.