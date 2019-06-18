Development Partners Reaffirm Commitments To BOGs

Development Partners Reaffirm Commitments To BOGs

June 18, 2019, 7:39 p.m.

Development Partners reaffirm their commitments to the principles of accountability, impartiality, transparency and inclusion: Revised Basic Operating Guidelines.

The Basic Operating Guidelines (BOGs) were first introduced in Nepal in 2003, in the context of the armed conflict and revised with minor changes to the wording in 2007.

The BOGs were developed as a way to keep development space open and ensure the security of staff. The BOGs were successful and effective for development work to continue by clearly explaining the operating principles to all actors concerned in a clear and comprehensible way.

The current revision of BOGs has been undertaken in recognition of the federalised context of Nepal, which has meant a difference in the way the development partners and their implementing partners operate.

The Co-chair of the BOGs, UN Resident Coordinator Valerie Julliand stated: ‘I am pleased that the Basic Operating Guidelines have been revised to reflect the fundamental changes which have taken place in Nepal, this includes the federalization process, but also the focus on increasing development efforts at the national, provincial and local level. It reaffirms the commitment to the principles of Accountability, Impartiality, Transparency, and Inclusion.’

The Co-chair of the BOGs Group Elisabeth von Capeller,Ambassador of Switzerland said: ‘The Basic Operating Guidelines will continue to play an important role in supporting the implementation of the federalisation as development partners will comply by using the BOGs as an entry point for the introduction of development activities at the federal, provincial and local level, wherever they work”.

In addition to the existing thirteen signatories of the Basic Operating Guidelines, the American Embassy has also joined as a signatory. The revised version of the Basic Operating Guidelines will be circulated widely both by the signatories and their development partners in printed version in both English and Nepali languages.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Government Withdraws Guthi Bill, NIPJSC To Continue Protest Rally Tomorrow
Jun 18, 2019
PHDCCI And Embassy of Nepal's Organizes India-Nepal Economic Partnership Summit"
Jun 18, 2019
Government To Defer Guthi Bill
Jun 18, 2019
At Least 15 Passengers Killed In A Jeep Accident In Humla
Jun 18, 2019
JP Nadda Appointed BJP Working President
Jun 18, 2019

More on News

Government Withdraws Guthi Bill, NIPJSC To Continue Protest Rally Tomorrow By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 34 minutes ago
Government To Defer Guthi Bill By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 51 minutes ago
Ten People Killed In Jeep accident In Bajhang By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 24 minutes ago
SAARC Secretary General Stress For Protection of Women And Children In South Asia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Disparaging Film Review Can Mean Jail Time in Nepal By Meenakshi Ganguly 2 days, 2 hours ago
COAS General Thapa Departs For An Official Visit To China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

PHDCCI And Embassy of Nepal's Organizes India-Nepal Economic Partnership Summit" By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2019
At Least 15 Passengers Killed In A Jeep Accident In Humla By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2019
JP Nadda Appointed BJP Working President By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2019
Alliance Francaise Katmandou Presents Fête de la Musique On Frinday At Chhaya Center By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2019
Laxmi Intercontinental Launches Hundai Monsoon Delight Offers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2019
Heat Wave In Nepal Claims 4 Lives, Death Toll in Bihar Reaches to 61 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 207/074-756) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75