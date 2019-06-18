At Least 15 Passengers Killed In A Jeep Accident In Humla

June 18, 2019, 4:18 p.m.

Fifteen passterns reportedly killed when a jeep they were travelling plunged in Karnali River in Tallokharpu of remote Humla district. All15 fifteen passengers travelling in a jeep are missing. Lu 1 Ja Jeep travelling from Tallo Kharpu to district headquarter Humla crashed at a section of Surkhet Humla road at 12 PM plunging to Karnali river.

According to Humla District Police Office, the jeep plunged to Karnali river with 15 passengers on board. The provincial government has sent two helicopter for rescue. Similar, ten police under two different command five rescue under captain of Nepal Army already reached in the accident sites.

As the river is depth, rescuers are yet to trace the jeep and any passengers.

