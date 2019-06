Ten people killed in a Jeep accident in Bajhang district. Five people injured in the accident were taken to Nepalgunj for further treatment. The jeep crashed on the way to district headquarters Chainpur to Dugree Kotdebal, 600 west of capital.

Overloaded jeep feels almost 500 meters from the road. Out of ten eight died at the spot according to the Police.

Five seriously injured passengers were flown by helicopter and they are no under a treatment at Nepalgunj Hospital.