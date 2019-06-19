Anti-Guthi Bill Group To Hold Vigilance Procession Today At Mandala

June 19, 2019, 8:41 a.m.

Despite the withdrawal of Guthi Bill by the government and Prime Minister’s address, National Identity Protection Joint Struggle Committee (NIPJSC) convener Ganpati Lal Shrestha calls all Nepali to come to Mandala to demonstrate against Guthi Bill.

The committee will hold a massive demonstration at Maitighar Mandala at 11 am today. “We have already made preparation for this,” said Shrestha.

“We express thank for withdrawing bill following the massive public protest. However, the concerned ministry, head of the government has issued statement with their own ego not realizing the importance of Guthi and not realizing their mistakes, NIPJSC calls all citizens to join the vigilance procession the government and put further pressure,” said a press release.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

