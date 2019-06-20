COAS General Thapa Paid Courtesy Call To High Level Chinese Military General

COAS General Thapa Paid Courtesy Call To High-Level Chinese Military General

June 20, 2019, 8:46 a.m.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Purna Chandra Thapa paid a courtesy call to General Li Zuocheng, Member of Central Military Commission (CMC), Chief of Joint Staff Department, and CMC.

Earlier, a contingent of People’s Liberation Army presented a guard of honor to COAS General Thapa at People’s Liberation Army Headquarter.

During the ceremony, COAS General Thapa signed protocol agreement to receive various equipment including vehicles for Humanitarian Assistance/Disaster Response-HA/DR) worth of 150 million RMB provided by Chinese People’s Liberation Army to Nepal Army.

As a part of his week-long visit, COAS General Thapa also paid an inspection visit to various military installation of Chinese People’s Liberation Army. He also visited Great Wall and other important tourist spots.

PR-153-2.jpg

PR-153.jpg

