COAS General Thapa Pays A Courtesy Call To Chinese Defense Minister

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Purna Chandra Thapa has paid a courtesy call to State Councilor and Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe. During the meeting, COAS General Thapa and State Councilor and Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe discussed on the matter of relations between armies of two good neighbors and existing relations and collaboration.

COAS General Thapa also met his counterpart chief of Chinese People Liberation Army General Li Zuocheng at Beijing today.

According to a press release issued by Public Relations and Information Directorate of Nepal Army Headquarter, as the part of his visit, COAS General Thapa reached Xian City of Shaanxi Province. He is planning to visit various infrastructures of PLA in Xian. Upon his arrival from Beijing, COAS General was received by Director General of Shanxi Provincial Military Command