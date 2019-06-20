University Research Identifies ‘Barriers To Healthcare’ In Nepal

University Research Identifies ‘Barriers To Healthcare’ In Nepal

June 20, 2019, 8:53 a.m.

Researchers from a group of universities have identified five key ‘barriers to healthcare’ that discourage people from using healthcare services in Nepal.

Despite efforts of community health workers to increase access to healthcare among ethnic minority groups in low and middle income countries; members of ethnic minorities are seen as less likely use maternal and child healthcare services.

University research has looked further into the factors that limit access to healthcare by ethnic minorities, surveying a range of service users, voluntary health workers, and paid healthcare professionals enabling and using healthcare provision in the Terai region, which borders Southern India.

Five themes were identified as points of difficulty in providing healthcare services to ethnic minorities including those of the Dalits, Madhesi, Muslim, Chepang and Tamang groups. Perceived indignity and a lack of knowledge in healthcare provision, together with a mistrust of volunteers, low decision-making power among females, and traditional religious practices, has made access to services difficult.

Service users were chosen if they were pregnant or mothers of children under two and living in the same area as the volunteers. Local health workers were also interviewed to reflect their views on volunteers’ services, and included individuals from both public health centers and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) working in the study areas.

Bournemouth University’s Professor Edwin van Teijlingen, who worked on the study, said: “Working together with collaborators from Stanford University, Liverpool John Moores University, the University of Sheffield and the University of Huddersfield, we have identified five key ‘barriers’ to healthcare in Nepal among ethnic minorities.”

He added: Community health programs should focus on increasing awareness of healthcare services among ethnic minority groups, and programs should involve both family members and traditional health practitioners.

“Both the female community health volunteers and local healthcare providers should be trained to communicate effectively in order to deliver respectful care among ethnic minorities if we want to achieve universal healthcare coverage for maternal and child health in low and middle income countries.”

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Monsoon Enters Nepal, Heavy Rain Likely In Eastern Nepal
Jun 20, 2019
Qatar Airways Wins Four Awards at the 2019 Skytrax World Airline Awards
Jun 20, 2019
World Cup Cricket: New Zealand Beat South Africa
Jun 20, 2019
Nepal Has To Receive Data Of Its First Satellite From Bhutan
Jun 20, 2019
COAS General Thapa Paid Courtesy Call To High Level Chinese Military General
Jun 20, 2019

More on Health

Tuberculosis Kills 5000-9000 Every Year In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Accelerate Actions To Slash Tobacco Use And Advance Health Across The WHO South-East Asia Region By Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh 2 weeks, 6 days ago
DPM Yadav Meets WHO's Director General By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 6 days ago
Nepal Stresses The Need To Universal Health Coverage By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
US Embassy Breaks Ground On Morang Birthing Center In Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago
Five Percent Of Nepalese At Early Risk of Heart Attack Due To Tobacco And Alcohol Consumption By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago

The Latest

Monsoon Enters Nepal, Heavy Rain Likely In Eastern Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 20, 2019
Qatar Airways Wins Four Awards at the 2019 Skytrax World Airline Awards By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 20, 2019
World Cup Cricket: New Zealand Beat South Africa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 20, 2019
Nepal Has To Receive Data Of Its First Satellite From Bhutan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 20, 2019
COAS General Thapa Paid Courtesy Call To High Level Chinese Military General By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 20, 2019
Tens Of Thousands People Assembled To Protest Guthi Bill, Agitators Call For Vigilance Against The Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 19, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 207/074-756) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75