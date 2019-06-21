6 Chinese And 11 Nepalese Trapped In A Tunnel Rescued Safely

June 21, 2019, 8:31 a.m.

Seventeen workers trapped in the tunnels of 111 MW Rasuwagadhi Hydropower Projects were safely evacuated.

According to District Police Office Bhogendra Purush Dhakal, all of them are now secure and safe following health check up. Last night 11 Nepali and 6 Chinese were trapped in the tunnel.

Deshsanchar.com reported that landslide continues to falling and the work has stopped. As the landslide continues to falling, the worked has stopped now. Police are collecting the report on the physical damage triggered by the land slides.

Photo courtesy: Deshsanchar.com

