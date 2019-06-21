No Indication To Abolish Guthi Bill

No Indication To Abolish Guthi Bill

June 21, 2019, 4:32 p.m.

Even after four days of mass demonstration organized under the banner of National Identity Protection Joint Struggle Committee (NIPJSC) demanding to abolish Guthi Bill, Minister of Land Management, Cooperative and Poverty Alleviation Padhma Kumari Aryal has indicated that the government will present progressive Guthi Bill following the consultations with stake holders.

Replying the queries in the House of Representatives regarding her ministry, minister Aryal the government is committed to protect culture and religion and ready to move ahead in this regard. She said the government has already started the process of withdrawal of current bill.

Irrespective of the demanding of the agitators, Minister Aryal seems to be determined to bring another Guthi bill. She failed to address the demand of agitations canceling the bill.

"We want elimination of bill. If the government continue to consider to bring another Guthi bill, people will come to uproot this government. Nothing is acceptable to us if it hurts our religion culture and traditions," said Ganpati Lal Shrestha, convener of NIPJSC. "We are watching very closely the move of the government."

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

