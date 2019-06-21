Shangrila Development Bank Signs MoU With Khalti

Shangrila Development Bank Signs MoU With Khalti For Facilitating Digital Payments

June 21, 2019, 1:23 p.m.

Shangrila Development Bank has signed an MoU with Khalti to facilitate digital payments to its customers.

Suyog Shrestha, CEO of Shangrila Development Bank, and Mr. Dhruba Adhikari, Director of Khalti, signed the agreement at the bank’s head office in Baluwatar on Thursday, June 20.

This alliance will enable Shangrila Development Bank customers to load their Khalti accounts via the bank’s mobile banking app, internet banking service, and counter deposit vouchers and make payment for various goods and services on the go via Khalti’s mobile app and web service.

Speaking about the agreement, Shangrila’s CEO Suyog Shrestha shared, “With the advancement of technologies, we are enhancing our banking system to serve our customers better. With this tie-up with Khalti, our customers can make their everyday payments from their smartphone using Khalti. Now, we feel we have headed one step closer to making transactions digital in Nepal.”

Likewise, Khalti’s Director Dhruba Adhikari shared, “We are glad to partner with Shangrila Development Bank. Now, Shangrila Development Bank users need not withdraw cash to pay for goods and services. They can simply pay via Khalti. The initiative would help consumers go cashless in payments and facilitate hassle-free transactions.”

Shangrila Development Bank Ltd. is one of the largest national level Development Bank in Nepal. The bank currently provides its services from 87 branches and 25 ATM outlets to more than 2.5 lakh customers throughout the nation.

Started in January 2017, Khalti is an emerging mobile payment solution in Nepal. It provides various utility bill payment services, mobile recharge, DTH recharge, domestic flight booking, movie ticketing, event ticketing, hotel booking, newspaper subscriptions, payments at online shopping sites, and insurance premium payments among various other digital payments services. Khalti is a licensed Payment Service Provider from Nepal Rastra Bank. Currently, more than 8,00,000 people regularly use Khalti for various bill payments services

