Guthi Agitators Announce Second Round Of Agitation

June 22, 2019, 10:52 a.m.

With a demand to abolish the bill from National Assembly and resignation of home, communication and Land Management minister, National Identity Protection Joint Struggle Committee (NIPJSC) has launched the second round of agitation from yesterday.

On Friday, NIPJSC started the signature collections for their demand. JIPJSC also announced the blackout today from 7:30 To 7:45 to abolish the bill. “We are now consulting with experts and lawyers how to move ahead to abolish Guthi Bill,” said Ganpati Lal Shrestha, Convener of the NIPJSC. “Reading at the statement of minister of land reform, what I can say that we need to be more vigilant till dismissal of bill.”

“We want our Guthi to be autonomous and independent. We don’t want any interventions on our Guthi,” said Shrestha.

