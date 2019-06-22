IFC And Nepal Government To Work Together To Raise Environmental and Social Standard

IFC joins hands with Nepal Government to raise environmental and social standards in hydropower projects

June 22, 2019, 11:27 a.m.

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, has signed an agreement with the Forest Training and Research Centre (FTRC), under Nepal’s Ministry of Forest and Environment, to improve adherence to environmental and social (E&S) standards in hydropower development in Nepal.

Under the agreement, IFC will provide advisory services to increase private sector compliance with high E&S standards by improving development and implementation of regulatory frameworks for the hydropower sector, including trainings in all seven provinces. The program will also facilitate investments in the hydropower sector by providing guidance on environmental and social standards and supporting inclusive development of hydropower in Nepal.

As a part of its support, IFC will focus on development and adoption of best practices, including capacity to implement the new Hydropower Environment Impact Assessment Manual (EIA), released last year by the Ministry and supported by IFC.

“To implement the EIA manual, we need to train our staff at all levels. This support will help us build our capacity as an oversight agency for environmental impact and to ensure effective compliance with environmental standards,” said Deepak Kumar Kharal, Director General of FTRC.

Given the vast environmental and social challenges Nepal faces, capturing the impacts and risks associated with hydropower development remains critical to ensuring sustainable development in the country.

“This will enable both the public sector as well as the private sector to have a clear guidance on what is expected to identify risks and manage the impact associated with hydropower projects as well as assess cumulative the impact while managing river basins holistically, particularly where multiple hydropower projects are being planned,” said Mohammad Rehan Rashid, IFC’s Resident Representative in Nepal.

The program, funded by the governments of Australia, Japan and Norway, has a strong social inclusion component focused on building resilience in communities affected by hydropower projects.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal And Finland Establish A Bilateral Consultation Mechanism
Jun 22, 2019
Japan Hands Over Three Mediation Centers To Nepal Bar Association In Lalitpur and Bhaktapur District
Jun 22, 2019
Generally Cloudy With Light To Moderate Rain In Eastern to Central Nepal
Jun 22, 2019
Guthi Agitators Announce Second Round Of Agitation
Jun 22, 2019
Chand Led Communist Party Announced Nepal Bandha On June 25
Jun 22, 2019

More on Water and Energy

Installation of Lower Vertical Shaft Begins In 456 MW Upper Tamakosi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 4 hours ago
NEA MD Ghising Directed Project Officials To Complete 220 kV Heatauda-Bharatpur-Bardghat Transmission Line In Time By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 4 days ago
SDGs Is Nepal's Priority: Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 6 days ago
The Work Of Trishuli 3 B 220 kV Transmission Line Resumed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
Inland Navigation in Nepal: A sector which needs deeper analysis By Pratik Poudel 1 month, 1 week ago
NEA Mission Possible By A Correspondent 1 month, 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Nepal And Finland Establish A Bilateral Consultation Mechanism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 22, 2019
Japan Hands Over Three Mediation Centers To Nepal Bar Association In Lalitpur and Bhaktapur District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 22, 2019
Generally Cloudy With Light To Moderate Rain In Eastern to Central Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 22, 2019
Guthi Agitators Announce Second Round Of Agitation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 22, 2019
Chand Led Communist Party Announced Nepal Bandha On June 25 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 22, 2019
TIA To Resume 18 Hours Of Operation From July By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 22, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 207/074-756) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75