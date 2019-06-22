Nepal And Finland Establish A Bilateral Consultation Mechanism

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) establishing the Bilateral Consultation Mechanism between Foreign Ministries of Nepal and Finland was signed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kathmandu today.

Joint Secretary and Head of Europe America Division at Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal Ghanshyam Bhandari and Ambassador of Finland to Nepal Pertti Anttinen signed the MoU on behalf of their respective Ministries.

As per the MoU, Nepal and Finland will hold regular consultations alternatively in Kathmandu and Helsinki in order to review bilateral relations and identify new areas of cooperation between the two countries, as well as exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Nepal and Finland established diplomatic relations in 1974. They enjoy cordial relations based on mutual respect, cooperation and trust.