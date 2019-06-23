Light To Moderate Rain Continue In Nepal

Meteorological Forecasting Division says there will be generally to mostly cloudy in the central and western regions and partly to generally cloudy in the eastern region.

There will be light to moderate rain likely to occur at many places of the central and western regions and at some places of the eastern region , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the of the central and western regions. There will be chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the high mountainous region.

The Monsoon has now entered over Nepal and covered some more parts of Central and western region. The present condition is favorable for Monsoon to cover even more parts of Nepal.

अब भने मनसुन भित्रेको जस्तो छ Posted by Keshab Poudel on Saturday, June 22, 2019

During the last 24 hours, significant rains have occurred over most parts of western Nepal and central Nepal including Kathmandu. Heavy rainfall occurred Pokhara and Nepalgunj. Moderate spells of rain were witnessed at many places over both the region.