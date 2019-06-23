Police Removed Manacles From Resham Chaudhary's Leg

Police Removed Manacles From Resham Chaudhary's Leg

June 23, 2019, 12:10 p.m.

After the order of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, police removed manacles from the leg of MP Resham Chaudharyl. PM Oli also ordered chief secretary Lok Darshan Regmi to take action against police officers.

The PM’s directive came after political leaders and commoners expressed outrage on social networking sites at the inhuman treatment meted out to Chaudhary, who was admitted to Bir Hospital on Thursday evening.

Chaudhary remains in jail as he was recently convicted by Kailali District Court in the Tikapur carnage case. He has challenged his conviction in the High Court.

Samajwadi Party-Nepal leader and former prime minister Baburam Bhattarai met Chaudhary yesterday and condemned the treatment meted out to him in an an angry facebook post.

"What an irony this is that those who were tortured by the Panchayat regime in the past on the charges of being terrorist and anti-national are meting out the same injustice on oppressed Tharu agitators? But before writing the angry post on facebook, Dr Bhattarai confronted the police personnel accompanying Chaudhary to the hospital, spoke to a higher ranking police officer against the iron chain around Chaudhary’s leg and took a photo with his mobile phone despite police objection, according to Resham’s brother Mithu."tweeted Dr. Baburam Bhattarai.

It was because of Bhattarai’s intervention that police removed the manacle from Chaudhary’s leg last night.

Director General of Prison Department Hari Prasad Mainali said his office had not received any directive on this yet and his office was yet to investigate the matter. “But clamping iron chain around an inmate’s body during treatment is wrong,” he said.

Reports from Deshsanchar and The Himalayan Times

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Radisson Hotel Kathmandu Organizes CSR Initiatives
Jun 23, 2019
The Guthi System Should Be Regarded As Important Intangible Cultural Heritage’- Prof David Gellner
Jun 23, 2019
The Government Registers A Proposal At National Assembly To Withdraw Guthi Bill
Jun 23, 2019
New International Labour Standard To Combat Violence, Harassment, At Work Agreed
Jun 23, 2019
Hotel Yak & Yeti Celebrates International Yoga Day
Jun 23, 2019

More on News

The Government Registers A Proposal At National Assembly To Withdraw Guthi Bill By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 50 minutes ago
COAS General Thapa Returns Completing A Week-Long Visit To China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 53 minutes ago
Nepal And Finland Establish A Bilateral Consultation Mechanism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Japan Hands Over Three Mediation Centers To Nepal Bar Association In Lalitpur and Bhaktapur District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Chand Led Communist Party Announced Nepal Bandha On June 25 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
International Yoga Day: From Mt Everest's Base Camp To Earth's Lowest Elevation At Dead Sea By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Radisson Hotel Kathmandu Organizes CSR Initiatives By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 23, 2019
The Guthi System Should Be Regarded As Important Intangible Cultural Heritage’- Prof David Gellner By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 23, 2019
New International Labour Standard To Combat Violence, Harassment, At Work Agreed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 23, 2019
Nepal’s Development Challenges Of The Decade By Kedar Neupane Jun 23, 2019
Hotel Yak & Yeti Celebrates International Yoga Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 23, 2019
North Korea's Kim Jong-un Receives 'Excellent' Letter From Trump By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 23, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 207/074-756) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75