Possibility of Floods And Landslides In Western Nepal

June 23, 2019, 8:57 p.m.

Flood Forecasting Division issues a flood warning in Nepalgunj and Kusum of West Rapti following heavy rain in the last twenty four hours. According to division, people leaving in hill, valley and terai leaving in Gandaki Pradesh, Karnali Pradeh and Province 5 need to take precaution till tomorrow morning because there will be highly likely to have flood and landslides.

According to Metrological Forecasting Division, Dadeldhura recorded33.6 mm followed by Dhangadi 11.4 Birendranagar 77.0 Nepalgunj 160.8 Jumla 46.1 Dang 75.4, Pokhara 51.4, Lumle 87.2 and Bhairahawa 11.4 MM in the last twenty four hours.

There will be generally cloudy in the western region and partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the country. Rain likely to occur at some places of the western region and at a few places of the eastern and central regions, chances of heavy rainfall to occur at one or two places of the western region.

