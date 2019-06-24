Argentina Advance To Copa America Quarter-Finals After 2-0 Win v Qatar

Argentina Advance To Copa America Quarter-Finals After 2-0 Win v Qatar

June 24, 2019, 8:33 a.m.

Lionel Messi’s dream of winning an international trophy with Argentina remains alive after the South American nation sealed a 2-0 victory over Qatar in their final Copa America group-stage match in Porto Alegre.

After picking up a single point from their two opening group games - against Colombia and Paraguay - La Albiceleste knew this was a must-win match.

"It would be crazy if we can't advance from the group stage, when basically three [teams] advance from each group,” Messi said earlier this week. “I have no doubt we'll do it."

However, it wasn’t Messi who sent Argentina through to the quarter-finals: it was Lautaro Martinez and Sergio Aguero.

With just four minutes on the clock, Martinez capitalised on a disastrous piece of play from Qatar inside their own box to put Argentina 1-0 up.

Bassam Hisham’s dreadful pass was intercepted by the Inter Milan striker, whose touch and finish past Saad Al Sheeb were perfect.

messi.jpg

It was the dream start for Lionel Scaloni’s men, who knew that anything but a win would leave them out of the tournament.

This was an improved performance from Argentina after the shambolic displays against Colombia and Paraguay, but that’s not saying all that much.

Nicolas Otamendi and Martinez both spurned chances to double Argentina’s lead before the half-time interval, leaving the match delicately poised with 45 minutes still to play.

“With the chances Argentina have created it could be 3-0, but that would belie a very shaky performance in the moments when they've not had the ball,” Argentina football writer Sam Kelly tweeted at half-time. “Shape is better but they still look like a team without a manager.”

Into the second half and Argentina continued to struggle to put the game beyond Qatar, who stunned Japan to win the Asian Cup back in February.

"It's almost impressive how a team with Aguero and Messi in it can look so impotent," Dan Colasimone, another Argentina football expert, tweeted.

Sources: givemesport.com

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Pakistan Win By 49 Runs To Knock South Africa Out Of Cricket World Cup 2019
Jun 24, 2019
Possibility of Floods And Landslides In Western Nepal
Jun 23, 2019
Radisson Hotel Kathmandu Organizes CSR Initiatives
Jun 23, 2019
The Guthi System Should Be Regarded As Important Intangible Cultural Heritage’- Prof David Gellner
Jun 23, 2019
The Government Registers A Proposal At National Assembly To Withdraw Guthi Bill
Jun 23, 2019

More on Sports

Pakistan Win By 49 Runs To Knock South Africa Out Of Cricket World Cup 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 53 minutes ago
Brazil’s Roberto Firmino On Target In Copa América Win against Peru By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2019: NZ defeat West Indies In Absolutely Thrilling Cup Contest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2019: India Defeat Afghanistan After Mohammed Shami Hat-trick By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
World Cup Cricket 2019: England Suffer Shock After Loing The Match Against Sri Lanka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
ICC World Cup Cricket: Australia Defeat Bangladesh By 48 Runs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Possibility of Floods And Landslides In Western Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 23, 2019
Radisson Hotel Kathmandu Organizes CSR Initiatives By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 23, 2019
The Guthi System Should Be Regarded As Important Intangible Cultural Heritage’- Prof David Gellner By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 23, 2019
The Government Registers A Proposal At National Assembly To Withdraw Guthi Bill By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 23, 2019
Police Removed Manacles From Resham Chaudhary's Leg By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 23, 2019
New International Labour Standard To Combat Violence, Harassment, At Work Agreed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 23, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 207/074-756) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75