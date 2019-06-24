Chinese Ambassador To Nepal Wishes A Great Success To Chinese And Nepali Working In TIA Renovation

June 24, 2019, 9:15 p.m.

As renovation work of Tribhuwan International Airport reaches at the final stage, Ambassador of People Republic of China to Nepal Hou Yanqi wishes a great success through her official tweets.

She tweeted,” city asleep at night, rehabilitation of Runway and Taxiway of TIA are in full swing! My respect to all the Chinese and Nepali stakeholders for this crucial project.”Ambassador Hou Yanqi @PRCAmbNepal · 22h

China National Aero-technology International Engineering Corporation, which is awarded contract, is working on runway rehabilitation.

As the rehabilitation works is taking place in full swing, Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) is preparing to resume operation for 18-hours-a-day from July. Currently, the airport is closed for 10 hours every day from 10:00 pm to 8:00am for runway rehabilitation work.

According to senior official, the remaining work of constructing taxiway and parking bays will begin from September 1, with the target to complete it by December 3. “During that time, the runway will be closed from 11:30pm to 6:30am for construction work.”

The Himalayan Times Daily reports quoting Raj Kumar Chhetri, general manager of TIA, the rehabilitation work will be finished within a week. “A final phase of rehabilitation work is going on at the moment. Considering the work place, it is likely to be completed within 10 days,” he said.

TIA Under contruction.jpg

TIA Under Construction 3.jpg

TIA Under construciotn 2.jpg

Photo Courtesy: Ambassador' Hou Yanqi Twitter

