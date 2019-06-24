Everest Bank’s Customers Gets Discount of 10% At CP Hospital Pvt. Ltd., Dhangadhi

Everest Bank’s Customers Gets Discount of 10% At CP Hospital Pvt. Ltd., Dhangadhi

June 24, 2019, 2:40 p.m.

Everest Bank Limited has tied up with CP Hospital Pvt. Ltd., Dhangadhi for providing discounts/special packages to Everest bank’s customers. CP Hospital Pvt. Ltd. located Chatakpur, Dhangadhi provides best practice general and specialist medical services. CP Hospital offers both out-patient services and in-patient services.

As per the MOU signed the customers will get discount up of 10% on Bed Charge, Diagnostic (In House), Surgery, Procedure and Pharmacy. The Everest Bank customers if shows their ATM or Credit Card will get the discount as per the agreement. Everest Bank has always focused on customer’s benefit & satisfaction with its theme ‘Service with Smile’.

EBL presently has Customer Base of over 10 Lacs, one of the highest in the industry. Further, the Bank recently adjudged as best rated bank among commercial banks under CAMELS rating. Presently the Bank is rendering professionalized & efficient banking services through its widest domestic network of 94 branches, 28 Revenue Collection Counters, 119 ATMs and also through its widest global network.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Stranded Kailash Mansarobar Pilgrimages Return To Nepalgunj
Jun 24, 2019
One Horn Rhinos Are Dying In Alarmingly High Rate In Chitwan
Jun 24, 2019
Federal Parliament Directed The Government To Constitute Probe Committee
Jun 24, 2019
Powerful Quake In Indonesia Sparks Evacuations In Australia
Jun 24, 2019
Argentina Advance To Copa America Quarter-Finals After 2-0 Win v Qatar
Jun 24, 2019

More on Economy

NIBL’s Acquisition Of Jebil Finance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Shangrila Development Bank Signs MoU With Khalti By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
PHDCCI and Embassy of Nepal Organise “India-Nepal Economic Partnership Summit" on 28th June 2019 at Gangtok By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 20 hours ago
Laxmi Intercontinental Launches Hundai Monsoon Delight Offers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 4 hours ago
NATTA and NCHL Signs MoU Automating Payment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Nabil Bank Ltd To Support KMC In Setting Up of Flower Towers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

Stranded Kailash Mansarobar Pilgrimages Return To Nepalgunj By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 24, 2019
One Horn Rhinos Are Dying In Alarmingly High Rate In Chitwan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 24, 2019
Federal Parliament Directed The Government To Constitute Probe Committee By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 24, 2019
Powerful Quake In Indonesia Sparks Evacuations In Australia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 24, 2019
Argentina Advance To Copa America Quarter-Finals After 2-0 Win v Qatar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 24, 2019
Pakistan Win By 49 Runs To Knock South Africa Out Of Cricket World Cup 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 24, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 207/074-756) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75