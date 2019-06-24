Everest Bank’s Customers Gets Discount of 10% At CP Hospital Pvt. Ltd., Dhangadhi

Everest Bank Limited has tied up with CP Hospital Pvt. Ltd., Dhangadhi for providing discounts/special packages to Everest bank’s customers. CP Hospital Pvt. Ltd. located Chatakpur, Dhangadhi provides best practice general and specialist medical services. CP Hospital offers both out-patient services and in-patient services.

As per the MOU signed the customers will get discount up of 10% on Bed Charge, Diagnostic (In House), Surgery, Procedure and Pharmacy. The Everest Bank customers if shows their ATM or Credit Card will get the discount as per the agreement. Everest Bank has always focused on customer’s benefit & satisfaction with its theme ‘Service with Smile’.

EBL presently has Customer Base of over 10 Lacs, one of the highest in the industry. Further, the Bank recently adjudged as best rated bank among commercial banks under CAMELS rating. Presently the Bank is rendering professionalized & efficient banking services through its widest domestic network of 94 branches, 28 Revenue Collection Counters, 119 ATMs and also through its widest global network.