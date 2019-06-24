Powerful quake in Indonesia sparks evacuations in Australia

Central parts of Darwin, Australia, have been evacuated after being shaken by a powerful earthquake originating in Indonesia.

The earthquake, reported to be magnitude 7.2, was felt in Darwin about 12.30pm local time. According to Geoscience Australia, it originated in the Banda Sea at a depth of 207 kilometres.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology says there is no tsunami threat to Australia, and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said the quake was too deep to generate a tsunami.

No injuries or damage have been reported in Darwin. The earthquake shook buildings in Darwin's CBD and several hotels and businesses have been evacuated, with tremors felt for about five minutes.

