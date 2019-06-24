Stranded Kailash Mansarobar Pilgrimages Return To Nepalgunj

June 24, 2019, 3:49 p.m.

Indian pilgrimages, who were stranded at Humla returning from Kailash Mansarobar tour, came back to Nepalgunj. They were stranded at Humla Airport following the disruption of flights due to bad weather. The airport was opened today late in the morning following the progress in the weather.

More than 300 pilgrimages from India stranded at Hilsa and Simikot following a heavy rain in Humla on Sunday. On Monday, Summit Air, Tara Air and Sita Air operated four flights each and some passengers were also flown back helicopters. In case of good weather, airplanes are operating 35 flights and 80 flights by helicopters.

