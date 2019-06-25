Energy Minister Pun Urges For More Chinese Investments

June 25, 2019, 3:39 p.m.

Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barsha Man Pun Ananta has requested Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi to facilitate for the timely completion of projects awarded to Chinese companies by Nepal Electricity Authority.

Minister Pun requested this during his meeting with Chinese Ambassador Hou Yanqui at his office. During the meeting minister Pun and ambassador Yanqui also discussed the matter of bilateral relations and mutual interes.

Minister Pun shared his views with ambassador on refering two Chinese contractors working in Trishuli A and Kulekhani III. Minister Pun also requested Chinese ambassador to take initiative to bring more Chinese investors in Nepal for the expansion of energy sector.

Minister also briefed Chinese ambassador about his recent initiatives to expand energy market in Bangladesh and India. During the meeting, Chinese ambassador to Nepal informed minister about the problems faced by Chinese companies in Nepal. Due to problems, Chinese companies are unable to complete the task.

In his reply minister Pun said that Chinese companies are globally competitive and completing the work timely in other parts of the world. He said that the government is ready to improve its conditions if there are something wrong in the system.

Chinese ambassador said that Nepal is a good friend and neighbor of China and China always cares Nepal's concern. She also said that 14 Chinese Companies are working in 24 projects in Nepal now.

