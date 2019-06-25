Nepal Bandha June 25: Little Impacts In Kathmandu Valley

Nepal Bandha June 25: Little Impacts In Kathmandu Valley

June 25, 2019, 8:57 a.m.

Despite bandha called by Netra Bikram Chanda Biplab led Nepal Communist Party, there are very nominal impacts of Bandha in Kathmandu Valley. As police are deployed different places of Kathmandu, public vehicles are operating normally.

However, the number of public vehicles is less in the street of Kathmandu compared to the normal days but private vehicles are normally running in Kathmandu.

Schools and colleges are, however, completely shut down in the valley. Chand called Bandh in a protest against what it called killing of its worker in fake encounter by police in Sarlahi.

According to Ministry of Home Affairs, district in-charge of Sarlahi district of Chand led communist party Kumar Poudel died in an encounter with police last week at the forest of Lalbandi-1.

The security has already been tightening by the government to prevent possible attempt.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Protest Against Guthi Bill Continues
Jun 25, 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro Launches In Kathmandu
Jun 25, 2019
Copa America: Uruguay Beats Chile By 1-0 Reached Quarter Final
Jun 25, 2019
Women's World Cup: France v USA could be 'wild and crazy' - Megan Rapinoe
Jun 25, 2019
Cricket World Cup: Bangladesh beat Afghanistan To Boost Semi-final Hopes
Jun 25, 2019

More on News

Protest Against Guthi Bill Continues By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 29 minutes ago
Chinese Ambassador To Nepal Wishes A Great Success To Chinese And Nepali Working In TIA Renovation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 56 minutes ago
Stranded Kailash Mansarobar Pilgrimages Return To Nepalgunj By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 22 minutes ago
Federal Parliament Directed The Government To Constitute Probe Committee By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 7 minutes ago
The Government Registers A Proposal At National Assembly To Withdraw Guthi Bill By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 21 hours ago
Police Removed Manacles From Resham Chaudhary's Leg By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago

The Latest

OnePlus 7 Pro Launches In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 25, 2019
Copa America: Uruguay Beats Chile By 1-0 Reached Quarter Final By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 25, 2019
Women's World Cup: France v USA could be 'wild and crazy' - Megan Rapinoe By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 25, 2019
Cricket World Cup: Bangladesh beat Afghanistan To Boost Semi-final Hopes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 25, 2019
Budhigandaki Hydro-power Project, No Chinese Involvement: Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 24, 2019
One Horn Rhinos Are Dying In Alarmingly High Rate In Chitwan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 24, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 207/074-756) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75