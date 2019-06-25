OnePlus 7 Pro Launches In Kathmandu

OnePlus 7 Pro Launches In Kathmandu

June 25, 2019, 8:27 a.m.

OnePlus had recently launched its latest version Oneplus 7 Pro in Nepal. OnePlus 7 Pro features triple camera defining camera experience, upgraded screen unlock technology, seamlessly smooth display and many more. In short span of time OnePlus 7 Pro get more popularity in Nepalese market.

Now, with the aim of facilitating the customers with additional services and benefits, OnePlus is providing one year warranty on purchase of OnePlus 7 Pro. Besides that OnePlus is also offering one year insurance coverage in case of screen breakage.

OnePlus also provides quality after sales service with genuine products at low cost. To get all this service you need to buy genuine products with VAT bill and it is available across Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Bandha June 25: Little Impacts In Kathmandu Valley
Jun 25, 2019
Protest Against Guthi Bill Continues
Jun 25, 2019
Copa America: Uruguay Beats Chile By 1-0 Reached Quarter Final
Jun 25, 2019
Women's World Cup: France v USA could be 'wild and crazy' - Megan Rapinoe
Jun 25, 2019
Cricket World Cup: Bangladesh beat Afghanistan To Boost Semi-final Hopes
Jun 25, 2019

More on Economy

Everest Bank’s Customers Gets Discount of 10% At CP Hospital Pvt. Ltd., Dhangadhi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 31 minutes ago
NIBL’s Acquisition Of Jebil Finance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Shangrila Development Bank Signs MoU With Khalti By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 20 hours ago
PHDCCI and Embassy of Nepal Organise “India-Nepal Economic Partnership Summit" on 28th June 2019 at Gangtok By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 14 hours ago
Laxmi Intercontinental Launches Hundai Monsoon Delight Offers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 22 hours ago
NATTA and NCHL Signs MoU Automating Payment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

Nepal Bandha June 25: Little Impacts In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 25, 2019
Protest Against Guthi Bill Continues By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 25, 2019
Copa America: Uruguay Beats Chile By 1-0 Reached Quarter Final By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 25, 2019
Women's World Cup: France v USA could be 'wild and crazy' - Megan Rapinoe By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 25, 2019
Cricket World Cup: Bangladesh beat Afghanistan To Boost Semi-final Hopes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 25, 2019
Chinese Ambassador To Nepal Wishes A Great Success To Chinese And Nepali Working In TIA Renovation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 24, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 207/074-756) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75