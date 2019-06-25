OnePlus 7 Pro Launches In Kathmandu

OnePlus had recently launched its latest version Oneplus 7 Pro in Nepal. OnePlus 7 Pro features triple camera defining camera experience, upgraded screen unlock technology, seamlessly smooth display and many more. In short span of time OnePlus 7 Pro get more popularity in Nepalese market.

Now, with the aim of facilitating the customers with additional services and benefits, OnePlus is providing one year warranty on purchase of OnePlus 7 Pro. Besides that OnePlus is also offering one year insurance coverage in case of screen breakage.

OnePlus also provides quality after sales service with genuine products at low cost. To get all this service you need to buy genuine products with VAT bill and it is available across Nepal.