Premier Insurance Partners With Khalti For Digital Payment Service

June 25, 2019, 11:11 a.m.

Premier Insurance Co. (Nepal) Limited has signed an agreement with Khalti to provide digital payment service for its customers through Khalti’s Digital Payment App.

Sahadew Tiwari, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Premier Insurance Co. (Nepal) Limited and Amit Agrawal, Co-Founder and Director of Khalti, signed the agreement to facilitate Premier Insurance customers to pay insurance premium through Khalti’s Digital Wallet.

With this partnership, Premier Insurance Co. (Nepal) Limited’s customers across Nepal can now make their payment through Khalti easily and conveniently. Customers can pay their premium using fund in their Khalti wallet or directly through e-banking and mobile banking options available in the app.

Speaking about the agreement, Khalti’s Director Amit Agrawal said, "We are glad to partner with Premier Insurance Company (Nepal) Limited. Now, Premier Insurance customers need not to visit insurance office or banks to pay their insurance premium. They can simply pay via Khalti app in their smartphone. This is an easy way to pay insurance premiums conveniently without any hassle. Now, we feel we have headed one step closer to making transactions digital in Nepal.”

Incorporated on 12th may 1994, Premier Insurance Company (Nepal) Limited is one of the most renowned general insurance company in Nepal. The paid up capital of the company is 58 crore and 40 lakh rupees. As part of the company’s efforts to serve people countrywide, it has established 4 regional offices with 61 branches and additional extensions.

Started in January 2017, Khalti is an emerging mobile payment solution in Nepal. It provides various utility bill payment services, mobile recharge, DTH recharge, domestic flight booking, movie ticketing, event ticketing, hotel booking, newspaper subscriptions, payments at online shopping sites, and insurance premium payments among various other digital payments services.

Khalti is a licensed Payment Service Provider from Nepal Rastra Bank. Currently, more than 8 lakh people regularly use Khalti for various bill payments services.

