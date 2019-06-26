External Forces Are Active To Overthrow The Government: Prime Minister’s Foreign Affairs Advisor

External Forces Are Active To Overthrow The Government: Prime Minister’s Foreign Affairs Advisor

June 26, 2019, 8:09 a.m.

After returning from a secret visit to Combodia, Prime Minister KP Oli’s foreign affairs advisor Dr. Rajan Bhattarai said that internal and external forces are actively attempting to bring all the opposing internal and external forces together.

In his tweet, Dr. Bhattarai said that internal and external forces are using people’s disenchantment arise from high expectation, weakness of government delivery system to overthrow the system, if it is not possible the present government. "History repeats as farcical," tweets Dr. Bhattarai. https://twitter.com/Rajanktm/status/1143266273784033280

Twitter.jpg

Dr. Bhattari has proven himself as a true disciple Of Marx who said history repeats itself first as a tragedy then as a farce.

Commenting on the tweet, former foreign secretary Madhuraman Acharya said that this is a serious matter if the account of Dr. Rajan Bhattarai is real. If it is true, the country’ tragic day seems to come closer. In such condition, what is government doing?

If it is false, there a threat of self fulfilling prophecy of a person of government believing in conspiracy theory.

Professor of political science and former ambassador to Denmark Vijay Kant Karna tweeted that if it is true the government has to inform it to the public and parliament. One has to believe of such statements because it comes from foreign relations adviser of prime minister. The government has to inform parliament and people the name of foreign country and power.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Guthi Bill Withdrawn
Jun 26, 2019
Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country, Light To Moderate Rain In Some Places
Jun 26, 2019
World Cup Cricket 2019: Australia Beat England By 64 Runs To Book Their Spot In The Semi-finals
Jun 26, 2019
Bandha Called by Chand-Led CPN Paralyses The Life
Jun 25, 2019
Energy Minister Pun Urges For More Chinese Investments
Jun 25, 2019

More on News

Bandha Called by Chand-Led CPN Paralyses The Life By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 57 minutes ago
KOICA Supports Hygiene Kit And Sports Materials To Deaf Children By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Nepal Bandha June 25: Little Impacts In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Protest Against Guthi Bill Continues By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Chinese Ambassador To Nepal Wishes A Great Success To Chinese And Nepali Working In TIA Renovation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
Stranded Kailash Mansarobar Pilgrimages Return To Nepalgunj By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago

The Latest

Guthi Bill Withdrawn By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 26, 2019
Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country, Light To Moderate Rain In Some Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 26, 2019
World Cup Cricket 2019: Australia Beat England By 64 Runs To Book Their Spot In The Semi-finals By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 26, 2019
Energy Minister Pun Urges For More Chinese Investments By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 25, 2019
Melamchi Project: Protesters Agree To Allow New Contractors To Resume Work By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 25, 2019
Nepal Airlines To Add Additional Seven Flights To New Delhi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 25, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 207/074-756) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75