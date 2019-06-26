External Forces Are Active To Overthrow The Government: Prime Minister’s Foreign Affairs Advisor

After returning from a secret visit to Combodia, Prime Minister KP Oli’s foreign affairs advisor Dr. Rajan Bhattarai said that internal and external forces are actively attempting to bring all the opposing internal and external forces together.

In his tweet, Dr. Bhattarai said that internal and external forces are using people’s disenchantment arise from high expectation, weakness of government delivery system to overthrow the system, if it is not possible the present government. "History repeats as farcical," tweets Dr. Bhattarai. https://twitter.com/Rajanktm/status/1143266273784033280

Dr. Bhattari has proven himself as a true disciple Of Marx who said history repeats itself first as a tragedy then as a farce.

Commenting on the tweet, former foreign secretary Madhuraman Acharya said that this is a serious matter if the account of Dr. Rajan Bhattarai is real. If it is true, the country’ tragic day seems to come closer. In such condition, what is government doing?

If it is false, there a threat of self fulfilling prophecy of a person of government believing in conspiracy theory.

Professor of political science and former ambassador to Denmark Vijay Kant Karna tweeted that if it is true the government has to inform it to the public and parliament. One has to believe of such statements because it comes from foreign relations adviser of prime minister. The government has to inform parliament and people the name of foreign country and power.